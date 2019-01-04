Michael Andrew Sembello (born April 17, 1954) is an American singer, guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, composer and producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sembello was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his 1983 song "Maniac", which he sang and co-wrote. The song reached number-one in the United States and featured in the Flashdance movie soundtrack.

He is the brother of songwriter and composer Danny Sembello.