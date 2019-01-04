Michael SembelloBorn 17 April 1954
Michael Sembello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcde7037-181e-437f-9417-60a38958c0fa
Michael Sembello Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Andrew Sembello (born April 17, 1954) is an American singer, guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter, composer and producer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Sembello was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his 1983 song "Maniac", which he sang and co-wrote. The song reached number-one in the United States and featured in the Flashdance movie soundtrack.
He is the brother of songwriter and composer Danny Sembello.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Sembello Tracks
Sort by
Maniac
Michael Sembello
Maniac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maniac
Last played on
Lay Back (Menage A Trois)
Michael Sembello
Lay Back (Menage A Trois)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Back (Menage A Trois)
Last played on
Sir Duke
Ben Bridges
Sir Duke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tjl4q.jpglink
Sir Duke
Last played on
Michael Sambello = Maniac
Michael Sembello
Michael Sambello = Maniac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael Sambello = Maniac
Last played on
Michael Sembello Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist