Hurts
Electro-pop duo from Manchester, UK. Formed 2009
Hurts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwp6.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcd954c7-f327-446f-87a3-2c4b242c6f38
Hurts Biography
Hurts are an English synth-pop duo formed in Manchester in 2009, consisting of singer Theo Hutchcraft and multi-instrumentalist Adam Anderson. Their first two albums, Happiness and Exile, both reached the top 10 in several countries.
Hurts Tracks
Hurts Tracks
Illuminated
Hurts
Illuminated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Illuminated
Last played on
Under Control (feat. Alesso & Hurts)
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris
Under Control (feat. Alesso & Hurts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01k83c6.jpglink
Under Control (feat. Alesso & Hurts)
Last played on
Ready to Go
Hurts
Ready to Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fzptb.jpglink
Ready to Go
Last played on
All I Want For Christmas Is New Year's Day
Hurts
Hurts
All I Want For Christmas Is New Year's Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Some Kind Of Heaven
Hurts
Hurts
Some Kind Of Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w1ynh.jpglink
Some Kind Of Heaven
Last played on
Beautiful Ones
Hurts
Hurts
Beautiful Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052jrt8.jpglink
Beautiful Ones
Last played on
Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
Hurts
Hurts
Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us
Last played on
Why
Hurts
Why
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Why
Last played on
Confide In Me
Hurts
Hurts
Confide In Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Confide In Me
Last played on
Wish
Hurts
Wish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Wish
Last played on
Chaperone
Hurts
Chaperone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Chaperone
Last played on
Better Than Love
Hurts
Hurts
Better Than Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdjw.jpglink
Better Than Love
Last played on
Sunday
Hurts
Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwp6.jpglink
Sunday
Last played on
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/avf4mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T16:58:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgdds.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
14:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
T in the Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egfrbp/acts/a65fhn
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-14T16:58:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cr1k6.jpg
14
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/am4bj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T16:58:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019q4yj.jpg
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: Hurts
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6p6v2
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-02-13T16:58:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01518gt.jpg
13
Feb
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Hurts
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T16:58:38
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
