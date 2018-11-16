The Blues Brothers BandAka The Original Blues Brothers Band
The Blues Brothers Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcd7aa10-eb1d-4486-8d54-7a734969ce90
The Blues Brothers Band Tracks
Sort by
Shake A Tail Feather
Ray Charles
Shake A Tail Feather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rql5y.jpglink
Shake A Tail Feather
Last played on
Soul man
The Blues Brothers Band
Soul man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul man
Last played on
Opening: I Can't Turn You Loose
The Blues Brothers Band
Opening: I Can't Turn You Loose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Opening: I Can't Turn You Loose
Last played on
She Caught the Katy
The Original Blues Brothers Band
She Caught the Katy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Caught the Katy
Performer
Last played on
Early in the Morning
The Blues Brothers Band
Early in the Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early in the Morning
Last played on
Funky Nassau (feat. Dan Aykroyd, Erykah Badu, Joe Morton, John Goodman and Paul Shaffer)
The Blues Brothers Band
Funky Nassau (feat. Dan Aykroyd, Erykah Badu, Joe Morton, John Goodman and Paul Shaffer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blues Brothers Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist