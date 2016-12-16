بليغ حمديEgyptian composer. Born 7 October 1932. Died 12 September 1993
بليغ حمدي
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcd4e250-2ba7-4af7-b5ef-f4901c8e39e1
بليغ حمدي Biography (Wikipedia)
Baligh Hamdi (Arabic: بليغ حمدي; 7 October 1931 – 17 September 1993) was an Egyptian composer who created hit songs for many prominent Arabic singers, especially during the 1960s and 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
بليغ حمدي Tracks
Sort by
Esmaouni
بليغ حمدي
Esmaouni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esmaouni
Last played on
بليغ حمدي Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist