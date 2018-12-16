Stig WesterbergSwedish conductor and pianist. Born 26 November 1918. Died 1 July 1999
Stig Westerberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcc562f2-9d41-4169-bfbe-81b1bacd3e4c
Stig Westerberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Stig Evald Börje Westerberg (26 November 1918 – 1 July 1999) was a Swedish conductor and pianist, whose career was based mostly in his home country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stig Westerberg Tracks
Sort by
A Winter's Tale Suite, Op 18
Lars‐Erik Larsson
A Winter's Tale Suite, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
A Winter's Tale Suite, Op 18
Last played on
Concertante in B flat major for clarinet, bassoon, horn and orchestra, Op 3
Bernhard Crusell
Concertante in B flat major for clarinet, bassoon, horn and orchestra, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
Concertante in B flat major for clarinet, bassoon, horn and orchestra, Op 3
Last played on
Suite for orchestra (BeRI 6) in D minor
Johan Helmich Roman
Suite for orchestra (BeRI 6) in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htpch.jpglink
Suite for orchestra (BeRI 6) in D minor
Last played on
Interlude (The Song)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Interlude (The Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Interlude (The Song)
Last played on
Marcia (Serenade for Strings in C major, Op 11)
Dag Wirén
Marcia (Serenade for Strings in C major, Op 11)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036gp3k.jpglink
Marcia (Serenade for Strings in C major, Op 11)
Last played on
En vintersaga op.18 - 4 vignettes to Shakespeare's Play
Larsson
En vintersaga op.18 - 4 vignettes to Shakespeare's Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
En vintersaga op.18 - 4 vignettes to Shakespeare's Play
Last played on
Overtura, from Serenade
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Overtura, from Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Overtura, from Serenade
Last played on
Scherzo, from Symphony No 2 in G minor, Op 34
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Scherzo, from Symphony No 2 in G minor, Op 34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Scherzo, from Symphony No 2 in G minor, Op 34
Last played on
The Only Thing, from Sinfonia del mare (Symphony No 3)
Gösta Nystroem
The Only Thing, from Sinfonia del mare (Symphony No 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z4kv.jpglink
The Only Thing, from Sinfonia del mare (Symphony No 3)
Last played on
A Winter's Tale, Op 18
Lars-Erik Larsson, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra & Stig Westerberg
A Winter's Tale, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030463s.jpglink
A Winter's Tale, Op 18
Composer
Last played on
Estrella De Soria
Franz Berwald
Estrella De Soria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0nd.jpglink
Estrella De Soria
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 2 in G minor, Op 34
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Symphony No 2 in G minor, Op 34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in G minor, Op 34
Last played on
The Mountain king... (R.99) (Op.37), Shepherd girl's dance...
Hugo Alfvén
The Mountain king... (R.99) (Op.37), Shepherd girl's dance...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
The Mountain king... (R.99) (Op.37), Shepherd girl's dance...
Last played on
Romance no 1 in A major
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Romance no 1 in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Romance no 1 in A major
Last played on
En vintersaga op.18 - Epilog
Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, Lars-Erik Larsson & Stig Westerberg
En vintersaga op.18 - Epilog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
En vintersaga op.18 - Epilog
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist