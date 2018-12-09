L.A.XNigerian singer. Born 10 April 1993
L.A.X
1993-04-10
L.A.X Biography (Wikipedia)
Damilola Afolabi (born April 10, 1993), known professionally as L.A.X is a Nigerian recording artist. L.A.X started out as a rapper and was part of a three-man group called Flyboiz while he was still in high school. On August 20, 2013, L.A.X signed a major-label deal with Starboy Entertainment moments after releasing the critically acclaimed song titled "Caro" which won him the "Diaspora Artiste of The Year" at the 2014 edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.
L.A.X Tracks
Mo Lowo
Slow Whine (feat. Maleek Berry)
Nobody
Caro (feat. Wizkid & L.A.X)
Currency (feat. L.A.X)
Caro
Gwara Gwara
Panana
Runaway
Gimme Dat
Give You Love (feat. L.A.X)
