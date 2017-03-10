GNR is a Portuguese pop rock band formed in Porto in 1981 by Alexandre Soares, Vítor Rua and Tóli César Machado. The formation of the group, that shares its acronym (Grupo Novo Rock, Portuguese for Group New Rock) with the Guarda Nacional Republicana, coincided with the so-called Boom of Portuguese Rock that took place during the eighties, of which GNR are one of the few survivors to this day.

The band underwent several line-up changes throughout its long career and is now composed of vocalist and composer Rui Reininho, bassist Jorge Romão and, the only remainer of the original squad, drummer Tóli César Machado. Despite the successive changes to their line-up, a series of internal conflicts and significant variations in their style of music, the band was able to reinvent itself in order to keep their success throughout the decades, growing a dedicated fanbase and slowly becoming the symbol of the Portuguese rock scene.