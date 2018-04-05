Allan ClarkeOf The Hollies. Born 5 April 1942
Allan Clarke
1942-04-05
Allan Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Allan Clarke (5 April 1942, Salford, Lancashire, England) is a retired English pop rock singer, who was one of the founding members and the original lead singer of The Hollies. He retired from performing in 1999, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
Allan Clarke Performances & Interviews
Allan Clarke Tracks
Born To Run
Born To Run
Born To Run
Blinded By The Light
Blinded By The Light
Blinded By The Light
Sunrise
Sunrise
Sunrise
Don't Let Me Down Again
Don't Let Me Down Again
Drift Away
Drift Away
Drift Away
Hallelujah Freedom
Hallelujah Freedom
Hallelujah Freedom
