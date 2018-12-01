BardoUK entry in the 1982 Eurovision Song Contest. Formed 1982. Disbanded 1983
Bardo
1982
Bardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Bardo was a male/female pop music duo (Sally Ann Triplett and Stephen Fischer) formed to represent the United Kingdom in the 1982 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "One Step Further".
Bardo Tracks
One Step Further
Bardo
One Step Further
One Step Further
