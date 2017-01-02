Jack GarrattMulti-instrumentalist, supported by BBC Introducing
Jack Garratt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p027d6tk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fcba6ab6-4a51-4688-b90b-57d6eab55b46
Jack Garratt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Garratt (born 11 October 1991) is a British singer and songwriter from Little Chalfont, Buckinghamshire. He released his debut studio album Phase on 19 February 2016. At the 2016 Brit Awards he received the Critics' Choice Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Garratt Performances & Interviews
- Jack Garratt - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462fnh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462fnh.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZTaking the stage by storm with a blend of music styles from electronica to R&B.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0462ljq
Jack Garratt - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
- Jack Garratt - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zcwvw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zcwvw.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZThe master of the multiple instruments trick earns his place on the John Peel Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zhg72
Jack Garratt - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Jack Garratt - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnhzn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wnhzn.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Jack Garratt's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wr5l2
Jack Garratt - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- Parklife: Jack Garratthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y347l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y347l.jpg2016-06-11T16:18:00.000ZJack Garrett ahead of his performance at Parklife.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y147r
Parklife: Jack Garratt
- Jack Garratt on 'The difficult second album'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s4b5r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s4b5r.jpg2016-04-25T10:45:00.000ZHe's won both the Brit Awards Critics Choice and the BBC Sound of 2016, following in the footsteps of artists like Adele and Sam Smith. What's next for musician Jack Garratt?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s4b90
Jack Garratt on 'The difficult second album'
- Jack Garratt at The Brits 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knqj8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03knqj8.jpg2016-02-25T20:00:00.000ZJack Garratt at The Brits 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03knwgc
Jack Garratt at The Brits 2016
- Jack Garratt catches up with Grimmyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027d6tk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p027d6tk.jpg2016-02-18T14:29:00.000ZJack Garratt Joins Grimmy in the studio for a catch up.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jyyt6
Jack Garratt catches up with Grimmy
- Jack Garratt Piano session and interview live from SXSW Festival in Austin, Texashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mb553.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mb553.jpg2015-04-18T12:25:00.000ZJack Garratt 'The Love You're Given' and 'Let Me Love You' (Mario cover) Piano Sessionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mb55b
Jack Garratt Piano session and interview live from SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas
- Jack Garratt - Snack Track & Chathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f4692.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02f4692.jpg2014-12-14T22:00:00.000ZAnnie Mac is visited by Jack Garratt, who brings the music, the sweets, and the satsumas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02f7v86
Jack Garratt - Snack Track & Chat
- Jack Garratt - Worryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025ztm8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025ztm8.jpg2014-09-07T21:00:00.000ZListen to this BBC Introducing track on the Radio 1 playlist for a week from 08/09/14https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p025ztx7
Jack Garratt - Worry
- Jack Garratt - Worryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024qfg5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p024qfg5.jpg2014-08-13T16:45:00.000ZWorry by Jack Garratt is Huw Stephens' BBC Introducing track of the week!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p024qj65
Jack Garratt - Worry
Jack Garratt Tracks
Sort by
Worry
Jack Garratt
Worry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fypds.jpglink
Worry
Last played on
Breathe Life
Jack Garratt
Breathe Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p035d6s0.jpglink
Breathe Life
Last played on
Surprise Yourself
Jack Garratt
Surprise Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jv7md.jpglink
Surprise Yourself
Last played on
7 Señoritas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8 Jan 2016)
Jack Garratt
7 Señoritas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8 Jan 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dx4zm.jpglink
Weathered
Jack Garratt
Weathered
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wnpqj.jpglink
Weathered
Last played on
The Love You're Given
Jack Garratt
The Love You're Given
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g2920.pnglink
Friends (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8 Sep 2016)
Jack Garratt
Friends (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8 Sep 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dx4wz.jpglink
Friends (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 8 Sep 2016)
Last played on
Don't Kill My Vibe (Jack Garratt Remix)
Sigrid
Don't Kill My Vibe (Jack Garratt Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v9ggv.jpglink
Don't Kill My Vibe (Jack Garratt Remix)
Last played on
Surprise Yourself (Gryffin x Manila Killa Remix)
Jack Garratt
Surprise Yourself (Gryffin x Manila Killa Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027d6tk.jpglink
Surprise Yourself (Gryffin x Manila Killa Remix)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/a3nxp6
Reading
2016-08-27T16:53:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0462fpc.jpg
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/av8cd4
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-09T16:53:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p037lpns.jpg
9
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a59d2m
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T16:53:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zcwy4.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
18:10
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/abphj5
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-29T16:53:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wnj0j.jpg
29
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
BBC Music Awards: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5rwhn
Genting Arena, Birmingham
2015-12-10T16:53:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03bh0xr.jpg
10
Dec
2015
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
Latest Jack Garratt News
Jack Garratt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist