Jack Garratt on 'The difficult second album'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s4b5r.jpg

2016-04-25T10:45:00.000Z

He's won both the Brit Awards Critics Choice and the BBC Sound of 2016, following in the footsteps of artists like Adele and Sam Smith. What's next for musician Jack Garratt?

