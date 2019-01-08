The CrusadersUS jazz group. Formed 1971
The Crusaders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsvb.jpg
1971
The Crusaders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crusaders was an American jazz fusion group that was popular in the 1970s. The group was known as the Jazz Crusaders before shortening its name in 1971.
The Crusaders Tracks
Street Life
The Crusaders
Street Life
Street Life
Similar Artists
