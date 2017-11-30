Hi‐TekUS rapper & producer. Born 5 May 1976
Hi‐Tek
1976-05-05
Hi‐Tek Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Cottrell, better known as Hi-Tek (born May 5, 1976), is an American rapper and record producer from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is best known for his work with Talib Kweli on their Reflection Eternal album and on Black Star. His father is singer Willie Cottrell of the Willie Cottrell Band whom Hi-Tek featured on his second release Hi-Teknology 2.
Hi‐Tek Tracks
Round & Round
Round and Round (So Solid Remix) (feat. Hi‐Tek)
Jonelle
The Sun God (feat. Common)
Hi‐Tek
Round & Round (So Solid Remix) (feat. Jonell)
Hi‐Tek
The Blast
Talib Kweli
Blast
Talib Kweli
The Blast
Hi‐Tek
Get Ta Steppin'
Hi‐Tek
Round & Round (So Solid Remix)
Hi‐Tek
One Two (Warp)
Hi‐Tek
How Does It Make You Feel
Hi‐Tek
Music For Life (feat. J Dilla, Common, Busta Rhymes, Marsha)
Hi‐Tek
Git To Steppin feat Mos Def & Vinia Mojica
Hi‐Tek
One Two
Hi‐Tek
Our Love
Hi‐Tek
