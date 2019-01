Dutch Uncles are an English indie pop band from Marple. They are known for their use of atypical time signatures within a pop context, and the androgynous vocals of frontman Duncan Wallis. Their influences include Kate Bush, King Crimson, Steve Reich, XTC, and Talking Heads.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia