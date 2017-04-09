Mark Allan Hoppus (born March 15, 1972) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer best known as the bassist, co-lead vocalist and last remaining original member of pop-punk band Blink-182.

Born in Ridgecrest, California, Hoppus spent his childhood moving back and forth between his mother and father's houses, as they divorced when he was in third grade. He became interested in skateboarding and punk rock in junior high, and received a bass guitar from his father at the age of fifteen. After moving to San Diego in 1992, Hoppus' sister introduced him to Tom DeLonge, and together with drummer Scott Raynor, they formed the band Blink-182.

Blink-182 produced several rock recordings and toured exhaustively before signing to major label MCA to co-distribute their sophomore effort, 1997's Dude Ranch, which featured the Hoppus-penned hit "Dammit". After replacing Raynor with Travis Barker, the trio recorded Enema of the State (1999), which launched the band into multiplatinum success. Two more records followed—the heavier Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001) and the more experimental Blink-182 (2003)—before the band split in 2005 following internal tension. Hoppus continued playing with Barker in +44 in the late 2000s. Blink-182 subsequently reunited in 2009 and continue to record and tour worldwide.