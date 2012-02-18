E‐A‐Ski
E‐A‐Ski Biography (Wikipedia)
Shon Adams, better known by his stage name E-A-Ski, is an American rapper and producer from Oakland, California. He served as both a rapper and producer for No Limit Records, producing on Master P's early records and also releasing some of his own material.
E‐A‐Ski Tracks
Life Changes
Life Changes
Life Changes
