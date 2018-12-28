Chris LakeBorn 8 August 1982
Chris Lake
1982-08-08
Chris Lake Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Lake (born 8 August 1982) is an English house music producer and DJ.
Deceiver
Chris Lake
Deceiver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Deceiver
Last played on
Dance With Me
Chris Lake
Dance With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Dance With Me
Last played on
5% Stomper (Zkosta Bootleg)
Travis Scott
5% Stomper (Zkosta Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k6p4v.jpglink
5% Stomper (Zkosta Bootleg)
Last played on
I Want You (1991 Remix)
Chris Lake
I Want You (1991 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
I Want You (1991 Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Delirious (Boneless) (feat. Kid Ink)
Steve Aoki
Delirious (Boneless) (feat. Kid Ink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cnjzw.jpglink
Delirious (Boneless) (feat. Kid Ink)
Last played on
Y.O.D.O. Kiss (Max Styler Smashup)
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Chris Lake & Destructo
Y.O.D.O. Kiss (Max Styler Smashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05341n9.jpglink
Y.O.D.O. Kiss (Max Styler Smashup)
Last played on
I Want You
Chris Lake
I Want You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
I Want You
Last played on
Hold My Hand (Chris Lake Remix)
Jess Glynne
Hold My Hand (Chris Lake Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d4c4z.jpglink
Hold My Hand (Chris Lake Remix)
Last played on
Lose My Mind
Chris Lake
Lose My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Lose My Mind
Last played on
Raingurl (Chris Lake Re-Edit)
Yaeji
Raingurl (Chris Lake Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrl27.jpglink
Raingurl (Chris Lake Re-Edit)
Last played on
Turn Off the Lights (feat. Alexis Roberts)
Chris Lake
Turn Off the Lights (feat. Alexis Roberts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Turn Off the Lights (feat. Alexis Roberts)
Last played on
Changes (feat. Laura V)
Chris Lake
Changes (feat. Laura V)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Changes (feat. Laura V)
Last played on
Y.O.D.O.
Chris Lake
Y.O.D.O.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Y.O.D.O.
Last played on
Dance With Me
Chris Lake
Dance With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Dance With Me
Last played on
La Tromba (Chris Lake & Nom De Strip Remix)
Chris Lake
La Tromba (Chris Lake & Nom De Strip Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
La Tromba (Chris Lake & Nom De Strip Remix)
Last played on
Boneless
Steve Aoki
Boneless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05102vw.jpglink
Boneless
Last played on
Nothing Better
Chris Lake
Nothing Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Nothing Better
Last played on
Operator (Accapella) x Give Her Rig (feat. Dances With White Girls)
Chris Lake
Operator (Accapella) x Give Her Rig (feat. Dances With White Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Operator (Accapella) x Give Her Rig (feat. Dances With White Girls)
Last played on
Give Her Right Back (feat. Dances With White Girls)
Chris Lake
Give Her Right Back (feat. Dances With White Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Give Her Right Back (feat. Dances With White Girls)
Last played on
Stomper (Dr. Fresch Remix)
Chris Lake
Stomper (Dr. Fresch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Stomper (Dr. Fresch Remix)
Last played on
