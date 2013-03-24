Woody Rock (born James Green on September 10, 1976 in Baltimore, Maryland) is an African-American singer, dancer, and musician best known as a former member of the multi-platinum R&B act Dru Hill, a group for which he has written and sung lead on songs such as "5 Steps", "April Showers", and "Angel". He has also recorded his own solo gospel album, Soul Music, for Kirk Franklin's Gospocentric Records. His nickname was derived from his father saying he resembled the Woody Woodpecker cartoon character.