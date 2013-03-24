Woody RockBorn 10 September 1978
Woody Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fca509d7-8202-43d0-8963-50a03b0aa03e
Woody Rock Biography (Wikipedia)
Woody Rock (born James Green on September 10, 1976 in Baltimore, Maryland) is an African-American singer, dancer, and musician best known as a former member of the multi-platinum R&B act Dru Hill, a group for which he has written and sung lead on songs such as "5 Steps", "April Showers", and "Angel". He has also recorded his own solo gospel album, Soul Music, for Kirk Franklin's Gospocentric Records. His nickname was derived from his father saying he resembled the Woody Woodpecker cartoon character.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Woody Rock Tracks
Sort by
The Question Is ...
Woody Rock
The Question Is ...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Question Is ...
Last played on
Woody Rock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist