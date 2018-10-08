Alan George Cuckston (b Horsforth, Leeds, 1940) is an English harpsichordist, pianist, conductor, and lecturer.

Alan Cuckston was born near Leeds and studied music with Fanny Waterman and Lamar Crowson and at Kings College, Cambridge, 1959–63. He successfully auditioned for the BBC, and has given frequent broadcasts as keyboard and harpsichord soloist. Cuckston also and joined the staff of the Music Department at the Barber Institute of Fine Arts at the University of Birmingham. In 1968 he played the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, the repertoire of which included: the Monteverdi Choir, the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, the English Chamber Orchestra, Vespro della Beata Vergine, and conductor John Eliot Gardiner.

As a freelance player "of international repute" and specialising in early keyboard instruments (harpsichord, organ and fortepiano), Cuckston has given concerts in many parts of Europe and North America and has toured as harpsichordist with the Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields and as organist with Pro Cantione Antiqua. He also lectures in classical music