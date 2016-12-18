Giant Panda Guerilla Dub SquadFormed 2001
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03frrq9.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fca22b7a-f785-4ca6-867e-d0b345f8361b
Biography (Wikipedia)
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad is an American reggae and jam band from Rochester, New York, founded in 2004 and known for their live performances and authentic roots reggae and dub sound.
The band's first album Slow Down was released in 2006, soon after they recorded a live acoustic session at the Moboogie loft in Denver. Their third studio album In These Times peaked at #5 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart. The band's next studio album Steady hit #1 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart on October 9, 2014. Their subsequent album Make it Better was released on September 16, 2016 and debuted at the #1 spot on Billboard and iTunes reggae charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Really True
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Really True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frrq9.jpglink
Really True
Last played on
Trouble Deep
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Trouble Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frrq9.jpglink
Trouble Deep
Last played on
Live And Travel
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Live And Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frrq9.jpglink
Live And Travel
Last played on
Make It Better
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Make It Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frrq9.jpglink
Make It Better
Last played on
Steady
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Steady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frrq9.jpglink
Steady
Last played on
Favourite Song
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Favourite Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03frrq9.jpglink
Favourite Song
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist