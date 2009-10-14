Gentleman Auction House is an American indie rock band from St. Louis, Missouri, currently signed to Emergency Umbrella Records. The band was formed in 2005 as a way for lead singer Eric Enger to record and perform his songs. The band consists of Enger, Steve Kozel, Kiley Kozel, Eric Herbst, Ryan Adams, and Stephen Tomko. Gentleman Auction House was named "Best Indie Band" in 2009 by the Riverfront Times.

The band has toured the United States and has played several festivals including Diversafest, South by Southwest, Pygmalion Music Festival, and the CMJ Music Marathon, and has been featured on Fearless Music TV and Daytrotter.