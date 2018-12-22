3LWFormed 1999. Disbanded 2007
3LW
1999
3LW Biography (Wikipedia)
3LW (initialism of "3 Little Women") was an American girl group that enjoyed a number of modest hits during the early 2000s. Its founding members were Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton. Jessica Benson later replaced Naughton after she left the group in 2002. 3LW was signed to the label Epic Records, and later moved to So So Def.
3LW Tracks
No More (Baby I'm A Do Right)
3LW
No More (Baby I'm A Do Right)
No More
3LW
No More
No More
I Do (Wanna Get Close To You)
3LW
I Do (Wanna Get Close To You)
I Do (Wanna Get Close To You)
Playas Gon Play
3LW
Playas Gon Play
Playas Gon Play
I Can't Take It (No More Remix) (feat. Nas)
3LW
I Can't Take It (No More Remix) (feat. Nas)
I Can't Take It (No More Remix) (feat. Nas)
