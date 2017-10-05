Marc CoppeyBorn 1969
Marc Coppey
1969
Marc Coppey Biography
Marc Coppey (born 1969 in Strasbourg) is a French contemporary classical cellist.
Silent woods B.182 for cello and orchestra, arr. from no.5 of 'From the Bohemian forest' [orig. pf duet]
Antonín Dvořák
Orchestra
Trio in E flat major D.929
Franz Schubert
William Tell Overture
Gioachino Rossini
Ensemble
Cello Concerto in A major (3rd mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
