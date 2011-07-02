Johnny ''Dizzy'' MooreReggae trumpeter. Born 5 October 1938. Died 16 August 2008
Johnny ''Dizzy'' Moore
1938-10-05
Johnny ''Dizzy'' Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
John Arlington "Dizzy" Moore OD was a Jamaican trumpet player and founding member of pioneering Jamaican ska and reggae act The Skatalites.
Johnny ''Dizzy'' Moore Tracks
Love Me Forever Instrumental
You and Me Instrumental
Yogi Man (Take 3)
