Fulanito is a Dominican-American musical group that combines traditional merengue with other styles (specifically house, hip hop, and bachata among other genres). With over 5 million albums sold throughout the world, they were at one time the top selling act in Colombia, and were placed on other charts including those of Japan, Switzerland, United States, and Chile.[citation needed] Their name means "Little John Doe" (i.e. unknown) in Spanish (see Fulano + -ito). Members of Fulanito were formerly with popular groups such as 740 Boyz and 2 in a Room.