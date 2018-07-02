Super Extra Bonus Party are a Choice Music Prize winning indie-electronica band, formed in November 2005 and based in Kildare, Ireland. Their music spanned various genres such as electronica, indie and hip hop. Their debut album Super Extra Bonus Party LP was released to widespread critical acclaim, winning the 2007 Choice Music Prize and considered "the most inventive Irish album this decade."

Aside from headline shows, the band played with the likes of The Go! Team, Cadence Weapon, Bonde do Rolê, Subtle and Alec Empire as well as slots at Electric Picnic in 2007 and 2008. The band's second album, Night Horses, was released in 2009. Super Extra Bonus Party announced an indefinite hiatus in 2011. They returned with new single 'Switzerland' on November 17th 2017 with the promise of a new album due in late 2018.