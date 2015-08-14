Foji
Foji Biography (Wikipedia)
Foji (Punjabi: ਫ਼ੋਜੀ, foji) (full name Manjit Singh Gill, born in Coventry) is a Birmingham-based Punjabi singer, writer and producer,. First rising to fame in 2010 with hits such as Dafa Hoja and Bruah, Foji has continued with a number of successful releases and has featured in the top 3 of the Official Asian Download Chart for longer than any other bhangra artist (12 weeks). Foji Gill was sentenced to five years imprisonment for committing offences related to money laundering in April 2015
Foji Performances & Interviews
Foji on his video
Foji chats with Rav and Dee about his new video.
Foji on his video
Foji - Play or Par
Foji joins Nihal in the studio for a game of 'Play or Par'.
Foji - Play or Par
Foji Tracks
Hoi Hoi
Hoi Hoi
Hoi Hoi
Dafa Ho Ja
Dafa Ho Ja
Dafa Ho Ja
Ek Peg (feat. Ravi Bal)
Ek Peg (feat. Ravi Bal)
Ek Peg (feat. Ravi Bal)
Whatever
Whatever
Whatever
Ek Peg (feat. Ravi Bal)
Ek Peg (feat. Ravi Bal)
Ek Peg (feat. Ravi Bal)
Mentah
Mentah
Mentah
Pumbeeri
Pumbeeri
Pumbeeri
