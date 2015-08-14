Foji (Punjabi: ਫ਼ੋਜੀ, foji) (full name Manjit Singh Gill, born in Coventry) is a Birmingham-based Punjabi singer, writer and producer,. First rising to fame in 2010 with hits such as Dafa Hoja and Bruah, Foji has continued with a number of successful releases and has featured in the top 3 of the Official Asian Download Chart for longer than any other bhangra artist (12 weeks). Foji Gill was sentenced to five years imprisonment for committing offences related to money laundering in April 2015