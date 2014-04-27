Chicago Underground Duo
Chicago Underground Duo
Chicago Underground Duo Biography (Wikipedia)
Chicago Underground Duo is an avant-garde jazz duo consisting of cornetist Rob Mazurek and drummer/percussionist Chad Taylor. They formed in 1997, having both been members of Chicago Underground Orchestra. They have released numerous recordings on the Thrill Jockey label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Chicago Underground Duo Tracks
Funeral of Dreams
Chicago Underground Duo
Funeral of Dreams
Funeral of Dreams
Last played on
Broken Shadows (coleman)
Chicago Underground Duo
Broken Shadows (coleman)
Broken Shadows (coleman)
Last played on
