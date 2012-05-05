Mozart's SisterCaila Thompson-Hannant, from Montreal
Mozart's Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc90cefa-4f2e-4455-811d-2e993b12a248
Mozart's Sister Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecile Believe (formerly known as Mozart's Sister) is a solo music project of Caila Thompson-Hannant who lives in Montréal, Québec. It was established in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mozart's Sister Tracks
Sort by
Don't Leave It To Me
Mozart's Sister
Don't Leave It To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Leave It To Me
Last played on
Single Status
Mozart's Sister
Single Status
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Single Status
Last played on
Mozart's Sister Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Charli XCX plays Don't Call It A Comeback
-
"Watching Britney Spears never made me want to take my clothes off!" - Maisie Williams & Charli XCX on women in music videos
-
Was Adele right to scorn someone for filming her gig? Maisie Williams & Charli XCX discuss...
-
Charli XCX does Happy Hardcore FM with Grimmy
Back to artist