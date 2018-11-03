Francesco ProvenzaleBorn 15 September 1624. Died 6 September 1704
Francesco Provenzale
1624-09-15
Francesco Provenzale Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Provenzale (15 September 1624 – 6 September 1704) was an Italian Baroque composer and teacher. Notably Provenzale was the teacher of famed castrato 'il cavaliere Nicolo Grimaldi (detto Nicolini)'.
Francesco Provenzale Tracks
2 arias: "Io pur vi miro" & "Me sento 'na cosa"
2 arias: "Io pur vi miro" & "Me sento 'na cosa"
2 arias: "Io pur vi miro" & "Me sento 'na cosa"
"Io pur vi miro" Menalippa's aria from the opera "Il schiavodi sua moglie"
"Io pur vi miro" Menalippa's aria from the opera "Il schiavodi sua moglie"
"Io pur vi miro" Menalippa's aria from the opera "Il schiavodi sua moglie"
Squarciato appena havei
Squarciato appena havei
Squarciato appena havei
