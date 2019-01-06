Tanvi ShahBorn 1 December 1985
Tanvi Shah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vby4s.jpg
1985-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc8ee5d5-f03a-4e7e-97c5-624ee35c9894
Tanvi Shah Biography (Wikipedia)
Tanvi Shah is the first Indian woman to win a Grammy. She has sung in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and added to it, she sings in Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and other Latin languages. Her first song was "Fanaa" for the movie Yuva.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tanvi Shah Tracks
Sort by
Jai Ho (Radio Edit)
AR Rahman
Jai Ho (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042qpjh.jpglink
Jai Ho (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Jai Ho
AR Rahman
Jai Ho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042qpjh.jpglink
Jai Ho
Last played on
Jai Ho
Sukhwinder Singh
Jai Ho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Jai Ho
Last played on
Mawali Qawwali
Raghav
Mawali Qawwali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z04wc.jpglink
Mawali Qawwali
Last played on
Back to artist