Jive Bunny & The MastermixersFormed 1988
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers were an English novelty pop music act from Rotherham, Yorkshire. The face of the group was Jive Bunny, a cartoon rabbit who appeared in the videos, and also (as a human being in a costume) did promotional appearances for them.
Doncaster DJ and producer Les Hemstock created the original "Swing the Mood" mix for the Music Factory owned Mastermix DJ service. It was then taken from there and developed as a single release by father and son team John and Andrew Pickles. The name Jive Bunny came from a nickname Andy Pickles used to call a friend. Ian Morgan a fellow DJ and co-producer also engineered and mixed some of the early releases along with Andy Pickles. Morgan was replaced in the early 1990s by DJ and producer Mark "The Hitman" Smith.
Jive Bunny's three number ones were "Swing the Mood", "That's What I Like" and "Let's Party". All three songs used sampling and synthesisers to combine pop music from the early rock 'n' roll era together into a medley.
Tracks
The Can Can
Auld Lang Syne
Swing The Mood
Let's Party
That's What I Like
Let's Party
