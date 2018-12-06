John Harold Arnold BramwellJohn Bramwell. Born 27 November 1964
John Harold Arnold Bramwell
1964-11-27
Biography (Wikipedia)
John Harold Arnold Bramwell (born 27 November 1964 in Hyde, Cheshire) is an English singer-songwriter, best known as the former frontman for the three-piece alternative rock band I Am Kloot.
Prior to forming I Am Kloot, Bramwell had previously issued solo material under the guise of "Johnny Dangerously".
He is left-handed, but plays guitar right-handed.
Tracks
Fingerprints (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
Fingerprints (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
From Your Favourite Sky (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
From Your Favourite Sky (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
I Believe (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
I Believe (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
No Fear Of Falling (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
No Fear Of Falling (Radio 2 Session, 06 Dec 2010)
From The Shore
From The Shore
From The Shore
Wherever I Go, Wherever You Are
Wherever I Go, Wherever You Are
Wherever I Go, Wherever You Are
Sat Beneath The Lightning Tree
Sat Beneath The Lightning Tree
Sat Beneath The Lightning Tree
The Whipperwill
The Whipperwill
The Whipperwill
Who Is Anybody
Who Is Anybody
Who Is Anybody
17
Jan
2019
John Bramwell
The Blue Arrow Jazz Club, Glasgow, UK
8
Feb
2019
John Bramwell, Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy and Glenn Gregory
York Barbican, York, UK
9
Feb
2019
John Bramwell, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Tony Visconti and Glenn Gregory
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
10
Feb
2019
John Bramwell, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti and Glenn Gregory
O2 ABC Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
12
Feb
2019
John Bramwell, Woody Woodmansey's Holy Holy, Tony Visconti and Glenn Gregory
Tyne Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
