Harold Williams
Children's artist "Grandfather's Clock"
Harold Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc88bac6-6859-4346-85ef-5bc29d2dbd18
The Lute Player
The Lute Player
In an Old-Fashioned Town
In an Old-Fashioned Town
Past BBC Events
Proms 1950: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enpp5v
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-31
31
Aug
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e33c6q
Royal Albert Hall
1950-08-07
7
Aug
1950
Winter Proms 1950–1: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3pj3d
Royal Albert Hall
1950-01-11
11
Jan
1950
Proms 1948: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6bxn3
Royal Albert Hall
1948-09-14
14
Sep
1948
Proms 1948: Prom 32
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecmfhn
Royal Albert Hall
1948-08-30
30
Aug
1948
