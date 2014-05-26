Skyler Austen Gordy (born August 23, 1986 in Los Angeles) better known by his stage name Sky Blu (stylized as 8ky 6lu), is an American rapper, singer, record producer, DJ and dancer best known as one half of the musical duo LMFAO, with the hit song "Party Rock Anthem". He formed the duo with his paternal uncle, Redfoo, and released two albums together, 2009's Party Rock and 2011's Sorry for Party Rocking. Gordy is the grandson of Motown founder Berry Gordy. He is the son of Berry Gordy IV and Valerie Robeson. He is the brother of DJ and singer Mahogany "Lox" Cheyenne Gordy.