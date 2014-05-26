Sky Blu
1986-08-23
Sky Blu Biography (Wikipedia)
Skyler Austen Gordy (born August 23, 1986 in Los Angeles) better known by his stage name Sky Blu (stylized as 8ky 6lu), is an American rapper, singer, record producer, DJ and dancer best known as one half of the musical duo LMFAO, with the hit song "Party Rock Anthem". He formed the duo with his paternal uncle, Redfoo, and released two albums together, 2009's Party Rock and 2011's Sorry for Party Rocking. Gordy is the grandson of Motown founder Berry Gordy. He is the son of Berry Gordy IV and Valerie Robeson. He is the brother of DJ and singer Mahogany "Lox" Cheyenne Gordy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
