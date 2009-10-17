Jim EanesBorn 6 December 1923. Died 21 November 1995
Jim Eanes
Jim Eanes Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Eanes (December 6, 1923 – November 21, 1995) was an American bluegrass and country music singer and guitarist.
