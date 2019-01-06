Kiani released her first album, Raaz, in 1995. She was later nominated and won numerous awards in Pakistan and internationally. She has released five subsequent albums.

Hadiqa Kiani (Urdu: حدیقہ کیانی ‬‎) is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, and philanthropist. She has received numerous local and international awards and also has performed at the most prestigious venues in the world, including Royal Albert Hall and The Kennedy Center.

In 2006, Kiani received the highest Pakistan civilian award, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, for her contributions to the field of music. In 2010, she was appointed as a United Nations Development Programme Goodwill ambassador, making her the first woman in Pakistan to a Goodwill ambassador to the United Nations.

In 2016, Kiani was titled as one "Pakistan's Most Powerful and Influential Women" by the country's leading news group, Jang Group of Newspapers, as part of their "Power" edition.