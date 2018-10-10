Ronnie DrewBorn 16 September 1934. Died 16 August 2008
Ronnie Drew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr2h.jpg
1934-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc7f2df9-ad78-4243-a14a-c23520e29b11
Ronnie Drew Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Drew (Irish: Ránall Ó Draoi) (16 September 1934 – 16 August 2008) was an Irish singer, folk musician and actor who achieved international fame during a fifty-year career recording with The Dubliners.
He is most recognised for his lead vocals on the single "Seven Drunken Nights" and "The Irish Rover" both charting in the UK top 10 and then performed on TOTP. He was recognisable for his long beard and his voice, which was once described by Nathan Joseph as being "like the sound of coke being crushed under a door".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronnie Drew Tracks
Sort by
Now I'm Easy
Ronnie Drew
Now I'm Easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Now I'm Easy
Last played on
The Humour is on me Now
Ronnie Drew
The Humour is on me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
The Humour is on me Now
Last played on
A Couple More Years
Ronnie Drew
A Couple More Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
A Couple More Years
Last played on
Dicey Reilly
Ronnie Drew
Dicey Reilly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Dicey Reilly
Last played on
If Ever You Go To Dublin Town
Ronnie Drew
If Ever You Go To Dublin Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
WE HAD IT ALL
Eleanor Shanley
WE HAD IT ALL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
WE HAD IT ALL
Last played on
Monna Lisa Lost Her Smile
Ronnie Drew
Monna Lisa Lost Her Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Monna Lisa Lost Her Smile
Last played on
Do You Remember, Jem/Barney Brown
Ronnie Drew
Do You Remember, Jem/Barney Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
It Was A Very Good Year
Ronnie Drew
It Was A Very Good Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
It Was A Very Good Year
Last played on
If I Had My Life To Live Over
Ronnie Drew
If I Had My Life To Live Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
When Margaret was Eleven
Ronnie Drew
When Margaret was Eleven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
When Margaret was Eleven
Last played on
Farewell
Eleanor Shanley
Farewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Farewell
Last played on
Seven Drunken Nights
Ronnie Drew
Seven Drunken Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Seven Drunken Nights
Last played on
Johnny McGory
Ronnie Drew
Johnny McGory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Johnny McGory
Last played on
There's Life in the Oul Dog Yet
Ronnie Drew
There's Life in the Oul Dog Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
There's Life in the Oul Dog Yet
Last played on
Raglan Road
Ronnie Drew
Raglan Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Raglan Road
Last played on
Tim Finnegan's Wake
Ronnie Drew
Tim Finnegan's Wake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Tim Finnegan's Wake
Last played on
We Had It All
Ronnie Drew
We Had It All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
We Had It All
Last played on
Brothers In Arms
Ronnie Drew
Brothers In Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2h.jpglink
Brothers In Arms
Last played on
Ronnie Drew Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist