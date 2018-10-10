Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Drew (Irish: Ránall Ó Draoi) (16 September 1934 – 16 August 2008) was an Irish singer, folk musician and actor who achieved international fame during a fifty-year career recording with The Dubliners.

He is most recognised for his lead vocals on the single "Seven Drunken Nights" and "The Irish Rover" both charting in the UK top 10 and then performed on TOTP. He was recognisable for his long beard and his voice, which was once described by Nathan Joseph as being "like the sound of coke being crushed under a door".