alt-J Biography (Wikipedia)
Alt-J (stylised as alt-J, or ∆) is an English indie rock band formed in 2007 in Leeds, by Joe Newman (guitar/lead vocals), Thom Sonny Green (drums), Gus Unger-Hamilton (keyboards/vocals) and Gwil Sainsbury (guitar/bass).
The band's debut album An Awesome Wave was released in May 2012 in Europe, and in September 2012 in the United States, and won the 2012 British Mercury Prize. Gwil Sainsbury amicably departed the band in early 2014. Their second album, This Is All Yours, was released on 22 September 2014 and went straight to UK number one. As a replacement for Sainsbury, Cameron Knight became a supporting member for alt-J's live shows, playing guitar, bass and sampler. In 2017, the band released their third studio album, Relaxer, and are currently playing as a trio.
- The London Contemporary Voices Choir in sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rstfl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05rstfl.jpg2017-12-24T09:00:00.000ZThe London Contemporary Voices Choir join Mary Anne to perform five bespoke covers, including a Christmas carol!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05rqlbc
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
- alt-J at 6 Music Live in 30 Secondshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j10pd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j10pd.jpg2017-10-04T16:58:00.000ZA week of live music continues at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j1mlg
alt-J at 6 Music Live in 30 Seconds
- alt-J talk about their BBC Music Introducing experience on its tenth anniversaryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j10qn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j10qn.jpg2017-10-04T12:30:00.000ZLauren Laverne discusses music with restaurateur alt-J and that recording with the Ely Cathedral choir.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j0xh2
alt-J talk about their BBC Music Introducing experience on its tenth anniversary
- "It was very tall... and cold" - Gus & Joe from alt-J talk about travelling to Ely for their new LPhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j15jb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j15jb.jpg2017-10-04T11:29:00.000Zalt-J tell Lauren about towers and how Gus's childhood choir influenced the new recordhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j0rj1
"It was very tall... and cold" - Gus & Joe from alt-J talk about travelling to Ely for their new LP
- Joe and Gus from alt-J on their musical influenceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j1nhl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j1nhl.jpg2017-10-04T10:53:00.000ZThe pair talk to Lauren about their favourite music and their love of the Mercury Prize.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j0n8g
Joe and Gus from alt-J on their musical influences
- Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: alt-Jhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tjjj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tjjj.jpg2017-09-11T10:01:00.000Zalt-J speak to Tom Ravenscroft about their nomination.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059tht6
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: alt-J
- Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpg2017-09-04T10:00:00.000ZDiscover who's joining Morrissey on the bill at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f3n5j
Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?
- 'I've wanted to be a chef all my life' - Gus, alt-Jhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dxm7w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dxm7w.jpg2017-09-03T08:10:00.000ZGus of alt-J on his second career as a restauranteur, the role that cooking plays in his life, and what he gets from his work in the culinary world that music does not offer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dxltt
'I've wanted to be a chef all my life' - Gus, alt-J
- alt-Jhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vxjk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vxjk.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of alt-J's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056yffy
alt-J
- alt-J - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548dw7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0548dw7.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZWith their totally unique sound alt-J mesmerised Hull. What a set!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0548wgf
alt-J - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- alt-J speak to Steve Lamacq about Relaxer, their third studio albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054k0nt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054k0nt.jpg2017-05-31T18:00:00.000ZJoe and Gus chat about avoiding expected sounds, working with Iggy, and enjoying time out.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054jzrm
alt-J speak to Steve Lamacq about Relaxer, their third studio album
- alt-J: "The cast of Star Trek being side of stage was a bit daunting!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053pw7r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053pw7r.jpg2017-05-22T20:53:00.000Zalt-J remember when the cast of the new Star Trek franchise watched their show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053pvyb
alt-J: "The cast of Star Trek being side of stage was a bit daunting!"
- 'If you go to Kansas City early on they'll love you forever' Gus Unger-Hamilton from alt-J on breaking Americahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z6qqz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z6qqz.jpg2016-06-23T09:06:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by Gus Unger-Hamilton from angular indie art rockers alt-J.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z6nnd
'If you go to Kansas City early on they'll love you forever' Gus Unger-Hamilton from alt-J on breaking America
- Alt-J - Tessellate (Later Archive 2012)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0109nys.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0109nys.jpg2014-09-12T00:04:00.000ZAlt-J perform Tessellate on Later... with Jools Holland in 2012.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0109nzc
Alt-J - Tessellate (Later Archive 2012)
- Alt-J Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg2r4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg2r4.jpg2014-04-15T13:48:00.000ZAlt-J Alarm Call for Rob Da Bankhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xg2sd
Alt-J Alarm Call
- alt-J - BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nomineehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014ym9v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014ym9v.jpg2013-02-11T16:42:00.000ZHuw chats to alt-J about their BRIT award nomination.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014yr1y
alt-J - BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominee
alt-J Tracks
Sort by
In Cold Blood
3WW
In Cold Blood
Left Hand Free
Fitzpleasure
Every Other Freckle
Breezeblocks
Tessellate
Hunger Of The Pine
Something Good
Dissolve Me
Taro
3WW (OTG Version) (feat. Little Simz)
Deadcrush
Adeline
Last Year (Terrace Martin Version) (feat. GoldLink)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Reading + Leeds: 2015
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
alt-J Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for...Dave Haslam
-
Highlights of Two Door Cinema Club at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
The xx
-
Glass Animals
-
Two Door Tea Club
-
Two Door Cinema Club - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
"It means so much" - The xx recall their Pyramid Stage performance
-
Glass Animals - Gooey
-
The xx – Islands (Later Archive 2009)