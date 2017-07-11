Jean Baptiste
Jean Baptiste Kouame, professionally known as Jean-Baptiste (or Free School), is an American songwriter and record producer. He was featured in "Spaceship" by Benny Benassi with Kelis and apl.de.ap from The Black Eyed Peas.
