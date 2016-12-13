ShantelBorn 2 March 1968
Shantel
1968-03-02
Shantel Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Hantel, better known by his stage name Shantel (born 2 March 1968), is a German DJ and producer based in Frankfurt. He is known for his work with gypsy brass orchestras, DJing and remixing traditional Balkan music with electronic beats.
Shantel Tracks
Immigrant Child
Shantel
Immigrant Child
Immigrant Child
Rayah (feat. Shantel)
Tropkillaz
Rayah (feat. Shantel)
Rayah (feat. Shantel)
Rayah (Tropkillaz Remix)
Shantel
Rayah (Tropkillaz Remix)
Rayah (Tropkillaz Remix)
Bucovina (Felix B Booty Mix)
Shantel
Bucovina (Felix B Booty Mix)
Bucovina (Felix B Booty Mix)
No More Butterflies
Shantel
No More Butterflies
No More Butterflies
The Masterplan
Shantel
The Masterplan
The Masterplan
Disko Partizani
Shantel
Disko Partizani
Disko Partizani
Bucovina
Shantel
Bucovina
Bucovina
Ben Seni Sevdugumi
Shantel
Ben Seni Sevdugumi
Ben Seni Sevdugumi
