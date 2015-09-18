Jennifer GreenBorn 1987
Jennifer Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc77c20b-d109-486a-99ca-0fce947e3c8e
Jennifer Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Green (born 1987) is a dance music artist from Miami, Florida whose Mike Rizzo-produced single "How Can I Be Falling" was major hit on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, going all the way to #1 in the April 2, 2005 issue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jennifer Green Tracks
Sort by
Dambusters 3
BBC Concert Orchestra
Dambusters 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Dambusters 3
Battle of Britain - Ominous 1 - Menace
Jennifer Green
Battle of Britain - Ominous 1 - Menace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Battle of Britain - Ominous 1 - Menace
D-Day
BBC Concert Orchestra
D-Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
D-Day
High Hopes
Pixie Lott
High Hopes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f4v0k.jpglink
High Hopes
Battle of Britain - Ominous 2 - Strings
Jennifer Green
Battle of Britain - Ominous 2 - Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Battle of Britain - Ominous 2 - Strings
Jennifer Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist