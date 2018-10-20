Arleen AugérBorn 13 September 1939. Died 10 June 1993
Arleen Augér
1939-09-13
Arleen Augér Biography (Wikipedia)
Joyce Arleen Auger (September 13, 1939 – June 10, 1993) was an American soprano, admired for her coloratura voice and interpretations of works by Bach, Handel, Haydn, Monteverdi, Gluck, and Mozart.
Arleen Augér Tracks
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
Et incarnatus est (Mass in C minor, K 427)
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Hugo Wolf
Hugo Wolf
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
8 songs from Morike lieder for voice and piano
Baïlèro (Chants d'Auvergne Set 1)
Joseph Canteloube
Baïlèro (Chants d'Auvergne Set 1)
Baïlèro (Chants d'Auvergne Set 1)
Ich ging mit lust durch einen grunen Wald
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Ich ging mit lust durch einen grunen Wald
Ich ging mit lust durch einen grunen Wald
3 Lieder - Standchen (Op.17/2); Morgen (Op.27/4); In goldener Fulle (Op.49/2)
Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss
3 Lieder - Standchen (Op.17/2); Morgen (Op.27/4); In goldener Fulle (Op.49/2)
3 Lieder - Standchen (Op.17/2); Morgen (Op.27/4); In goldener Fulle (Op.49/2)
Waldsonne (Op.2 No.4)
Arnold Schoenberg
Waldsonne (Op.2 No.4)
Waldsonne (Op.2 No.4)
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
The heavens are telling the glory of God (The Creation)
Erwartung - No.1 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Arnold Schoenberg
Arnold Schoenberg
Erwartung - No.1 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
Erwartung - No.1 from 4 lieder (Op.2)
6 Lieder
Richard Strauss
6 Lieder
6 Lieder
Exsultate, jubilate K. 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, jubilate K. 165
Exsultate, jubilate K. 165
Salley Gardens
Traditional Irish, Benjamin Britten, Arleen Augér & Dalton Baldwin
Salley Gardens
Salley Gardens
L' Incoronazione Di Poppea - Act 1 Scene 3
Claudio Monteverdi
Claudio Monteverdi
L' Incoronazione Di Poppea - Act 1 Scene 3
L' Incoronazione Di Poppea - Act 1 Scene 3
"Ma quando tornerai", from Alcina
George Frideric Handel
"Ma quando tornerai", from Alcina
"Ma quando tornerai", from Alcina
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'.
Gustav Mahler
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'.
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'.
Bachianas brasileiras No 5
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachianas brasileiras No 5
Bachianas brasileiras No 5
"Wir eilen mit schwachen, doch emsigen Schritten" from Cantata No. 78
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
"Wir eilen mit schwachen, doch emsigen Schritten" from Cantata No. 78
"Wir eilen mit schwachen, doch emsigen Schritten" from Cantata No. 78
Agnes
Hugo Wolf
Agnes
Agnes
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D.965
Franz Schubert
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D.965
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D.965
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D 965
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D 965
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D 965
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
Domenico Cimarosa
Domenico Cimarosa
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
Il matrimonio segreto (Act II: Final Scene)
Playlists featuring Arleen Augér
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-13T16:38:08
13
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-22T16:38:08
22
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1987: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1987-08-16T16:38:08
16
Aug
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-05T16:38:08
5
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-17T16:38:08
17
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
