To Separate the Flesh From the BonesFormed 2002
To Separate the Flesh From the Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc76d428-fce2-412e-800f-758adbc33a2c
Biography (Wikipedia)
To Separate the Flesh from the Bones were a grindcore/death metal band from Finland. The band can be considered a side project of three members of Finland's metal and rock scenes: Pasi Koskinen (ex-Amorphis, ex-Shape of Despair, Ajattara), Mika Karppinen (ex-HIM), and Niclas Etelävuori (Amorphis, ex-Moonspell).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist