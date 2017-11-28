Lucrezia VizzanaBorn 3 July 1590. Died 7 May 1662
Lucrezia Vizzana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1590-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fc701d9a-d2c3-4fc6-8bcb-020d896b7564
Lucrezia Vizzana Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucrezia Orsina Vizzana (3 July 1590 – 7 May 1662) was an Italian singer, organist, and composer. She entered a Camaldolese convent in Bologna in 1598. She was taught by her aunt, Camilla Bombacci, who was the convent organist, and by Ottavio Vernizzi, who was the unofficial music master. Vizzana's works are influenced by stile moderno (seconda prattica) music, especially the works of Claudio Monteverdi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucrezia Vizzana Tracks
Sort by
O invictissima
Lucrezia Vizzana
O invictissima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O invictissima
Ensemble
Last played on
'O magnum mysterium'
Lucrezia Vizzana
'O magnum mysterium'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'O magnum mysterium'
Last played on
Protector noster
Lucrezia Vizzana
Protector noster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Protector noster
Last played on
Paratum cor meum
David Miller, Lucrezia Vizzana, Tessa Bonner & Deborah Roberts
Paratum cor meum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y04g.jpglink
Paratum cor meum
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist