Robert Lucas PearsallComposer. Born 14 March 1795. Died 5 August 1856
Robert Lucas Pearsall
1795-03-14
Robert Lucas Pearsall Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lucas Pearsall (14 March 1795 – 5 August 1856) was an English composer mainly of vocal music, including an elaborate setting of "In dulci jubilo" still heard today.
Robert Lucas Pearsall Tracks
Lay a Garland
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Lay a Garland
Lay a Garland
Lay a garland on her hearse
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Lay a garland on her hearse
Lay a garland on her hearse
Lay a garland on her hearse
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Lay a garland on her hearse
Lay a garland on her hearse
In Dulci Jubilo
Robert Lucas Pearsall
In Dulci Jubilo
In Dulci Jubilo
Light of my Soul
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Light of my Soul
Light of my Soul
In Dulci Jubilo (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)
Robert Lucas Pearsall
In Dulci Jubilo (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)
In Dulci Jubilo (feat. Choir of King’s College, Cambridge)
In Dulci Jubilo
Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
In Dulci Jubilo
In Dulci Jubilo
Blumenlied (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Blumenlied (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Blumenlied (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
In dulci jubilo - trad., arr. for 8 solo vv and 5-part chorus (Op.10) vers. orig.
Robert Lucas Pearsall
In dulci jubilo - trad., arr. for 8 solo vv and 5-part chorus (Op.10) vers. orig.
Tu es petrus
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Tu es petrus
Tu es petrus
In Dulci Jubilo
Heinnch Suso, Robert Lucas Pearsall, The Sixteen, Harry Christophers & Robert Quinney
In Dulci Jubilo
In Dulci Jubilo
There is a paradise on earth
Robert Lucas Pearsall
There is a paradise on earth
There is a paradise on earth
Robert Lucas Pearsall Links
