Maxi PriestBritish reggae vocalist of Jamaican descent. Born 10 June 1961
Max Alfred "Maxi" Elliott (born 10 June 1961), known by his stage name Maxi Priest, is an English reggae vocalist of Jamaican descent. He is best known for singing reggae music with an R&B influence, otherwise known as reggae fusion. He was one of the first international artists to have success in this genre, and one of the most successful reggae fusion acts of all time.
Close to you
Do You Hear What I Hear?
Do You Remember
Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse (Rishi Rich Remix) (feat. Maxi Priest)
Wild World
Rock Steady
Some Guys Have All The Luck
Housecall
