Orville Richard Burrell (born October 22, 1968), better known by his stage name Shaggy, is a Jamaican musician, singer, DJ and United States Marine who fought in the Persian Gulf War. He is best known for his hit singles "Oh Carolina", "Boombastic", "It Wasn't Me", and "Angel". He took his stage name from the character Shaggy, from the popular children's TV show Scooby-Doo.