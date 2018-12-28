ShaggyOrville Richard Burrell, dancehall and reggae singer. Born 22 October 1968
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqm30.jpg
1968-10-22
Shaggy Biography (Wikipedia)
Orville Richard Burrell (born October 22, 1968), better known by his stage name Shaggy, is a Jamaican musician, singer, DJ and United States Marine who fought in the Persian Gulf War. He is best known for his hit singles "Oh Carolina", "Boombastic", "It Wasn't Me", and "Angel". He took his stage name from the character Shaggy, from the popular children's TV show Scooby-Doo.
Shaggy Performances & Interviews
- Shaggyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xv45.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xv45.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Shaggy's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056y74t
- Shaggy chats to Robbo Ranxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bfbdh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bfbdh.jpg2013-06-14T14:28:00.000ZReggae legend Shaggy chats to Robbo Ranx about his new musical projects!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bfbgt
Shaggy Tracks
It Wasn't Me (feat. Ricardo “Rik Rok” Ducent)
Oh Carolina
Promises (feat. Romain Virgo)
It Wasn't Me
Fight This Feeling (feat. Beres Hammond & Beres Hammond)
Boombastic
Hey Sexy Lady (feat. Sean Paul)
Habibi (I Need Your Love)
Wild 2Nite (feat. Olivia)
Fight This Feeling (feat. Beres Hammond)
Angel
Bridges (feat. Chronixx)
You Know I Know (feat. Shaggy)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
2017-06-25T17:20:08
Latest Shaggy News
