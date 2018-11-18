Arcangelo CalifanoDied 1756
Arcangelo Califano
Arcangelo Califano (fl. 1730s–1756) was a baroque composer and cellist. He played in the orchestra of the Dresden Hofkapelle. His surviving compositions include sonatas for double reeds and basso continuo.
Sonata for 2 oboes, bassoon and keyboard in C major
