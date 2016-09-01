Wilson PickettBorn 18 March 1941. Died 19 January 2006
Wilson Pickett
1941-03-18
Wilson Pickett Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson Pickett (March 18, 1941 – January 19, 2006) was an American singer and songwriter.
A major figure in the development of American soul music, Pickett recorded over 50 songs which made the US R&B charts, many of which crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100. Among his best-known hits are "In the Midnight Hour" (which he co-wrote), "Land of 1,000 Dances", "Mustang Sally", and "Funky Broadway".
Pickett was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991, in recognition of his impact on songwriting and recording.
Wilson Pickett Tracks
In The Midnight Hour
Wilson Pickett
In The Midnight Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
In The Midnight Hour
Last played on
Mustang Sally
Wilson Pickett
Mustang Sally
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
Mustang Sally
Last played on
Land Of 1000 Dances
Wilson Pickett
Land Of 1000 Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
Land Of 1000 Dances
Last played on
634-5789
Wilson Pickett
634-5789
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
634-5789
Last played on
Hey Jude
Wilson Pickett
Hey Jude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
Hey Jude
Last played on
You Can't Judge A Book By Its Cover
Wilson Pickett
You Can't Judge A Book By Its Cover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
Engine Number 9
Wilson Pickett
Engine Number 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
Engine Number 9
Last played on
Engine No.9
Wilson Pickett
Engine No.9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm2v.jpglink
Engine No.9
Last played on
