Prefuse 73
1976
Prefuse 73 Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Herren is a producer who has been based in Atlanta, Barcelona and New York City. Herren releases music under the aliases Prefuse 73, Delarosa & Asora, Ahmad Szabo, and Piano Overlord, and is also part of the groups Savath y Savalas, Sons of the Morning, Fudge, Risil, and Diamond Watch Wrists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Preparations
Inside
Pentagram
Dive For You (feat. Junglep***y & Prefuse 73)
Prime Meridian Narcissism
For Some But Not For Me
Spaced + Dissonant
Choking You
Busy Signal
Perverted Undertone
Still Pretending
Genderations
Pagina Dos
Prog Version Slowly Crushed
Promenade Suite Version One
The End of Biters
I Knew You Were Gonna Go
Back In Time
Plastic
I'Ve Got No Time For Rear Views
Track 4
preparations chids choir
DEC.Machine Funk all ERA's
